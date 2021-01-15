LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.50 ($67.65).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €64.22 ($75.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.08. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.86 ($76.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.