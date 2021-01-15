Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.