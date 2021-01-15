Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $31,080.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $18,720.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 320,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

