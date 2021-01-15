L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Holdings Decreased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,161 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of L Brands worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in L Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 186,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE LB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. 214,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $48.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

