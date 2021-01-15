Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Stephens increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 1,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

