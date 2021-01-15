Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.45

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 4046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.