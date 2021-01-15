Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.73

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.73 and last traded at $113.70, with a volume of 12917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.93). Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

