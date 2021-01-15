Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $61.29 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

