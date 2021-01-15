Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 54,125 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

