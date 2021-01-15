Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Data I/O as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

DAIO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

