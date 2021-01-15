Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,743. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.