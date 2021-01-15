Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.90 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and $3.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00286706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,701,865 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

