Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Receives €106.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.80 ($124.47).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

KBX stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €115.66 ($136.07). 179,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

