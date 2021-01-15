Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Knight Equity

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target upped by Knight Equity from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,537 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

