KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 9.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,681. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

