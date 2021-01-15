Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,158. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,748 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

