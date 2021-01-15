Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KIGRY. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Kion Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

