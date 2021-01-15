Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 6.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 211,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 207,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
