Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 6.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 211,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 207,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 632,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $17,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.