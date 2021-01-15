Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after buying an additional 694,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,614,000 after buying an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 438,338 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 447,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 408,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

