KeyCorp Weighs in on Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

