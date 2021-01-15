KeyCorp Weighs in on Edison International’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

NYSE EIX opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 128.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 29.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

