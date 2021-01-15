KeyCorp Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $101.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 44.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

