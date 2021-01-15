KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.