KeyCorp Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $141.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. 68,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

