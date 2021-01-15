KeyCorp Comments on NorthWestern Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

