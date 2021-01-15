KeyCorp Comments on Entergy Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

NYSE ETR opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 225.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

