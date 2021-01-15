Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KRYAY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. 3,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

