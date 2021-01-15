Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) has been given a €630.00 ($741.18) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €591.54 ($695.93).

KER stock opened at €569.60 ($670.12) on Wednesday. Kering SA has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €579.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €549.76.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

