Kerim Sener Acquires 108,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener acquired 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Kerim Sener sold 2,500,000 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £125,000 ($163,313.30).

On Monday, October 26th, Kerim Sener acquired 91,703 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,502.18 ($7,188.63).

AAU opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Friday. Ariana Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £55.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.27.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

