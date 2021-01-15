Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.57. Keppel shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2,008 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.19.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

