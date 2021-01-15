Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

FRA:FPE opened at €37.65 ($44.29) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.19.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

