Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €14.85 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.85 ($17.47) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.80 ($17.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

