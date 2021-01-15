Kenneth D. Julian Sells 2,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. 475,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,801. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

