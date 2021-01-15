Kellogg (NYSE:K) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

K stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.