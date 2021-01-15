Keep4r Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $10.65 or 0.00029827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $779,429.74 and approximately $104,599.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00114019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00251280 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00060049 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

