KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

NYSE:KBH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 86,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,680 shares of company stock worth $16,211,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in KB Home by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

