KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. KB Home reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

KB Home stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

