Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 8,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KRTX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $123.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,912,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.