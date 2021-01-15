Karen L. Zaderej Sells 65,000 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen L. Zaderej also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AxoGen alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.