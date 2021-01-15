Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.