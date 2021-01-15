K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of KNT traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 231,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

