Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Tops $10.03

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for $10.03 or 0.00027205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $13.20 million and $3.71 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00110902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00243683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

