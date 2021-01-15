Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underpeform rating on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) alerts:

JE stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.77. 331,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$325.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$649.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.