Jupiter Fund Management’s (JFHHF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock remained flat at $$3.97 on Tuesday. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.