Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Price Target Raised to GBX 330

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JUP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

Get Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) alerts:

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 297.60 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.61. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 10,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.