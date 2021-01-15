Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.84.

Shares of JNPR opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

