JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. JSR has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.61.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

