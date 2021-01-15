JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,413 ($18.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.39. Compass Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.50.

In other news, insider Karen Witts purchased 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp purchased 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.