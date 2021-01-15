JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 89,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,728. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

