JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.55 ($130.05).

SAF stock opened at €116.95 ($137.59) on Monday. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.82.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

